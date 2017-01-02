Marquette falters down the stretch, loses at Seton Hall

The Marquette Golden Eagles failed to make plays down the stretch and it cost them, falling to Seton Hall 69-66 in Big East action.

The Golden Eagles (10-4, 1-1 Big East) led 66-63 with 32.1 seconds left but couldn’t secure rebounds or loose balls, failed to pull down rebounds and turned the ball over. The lack of playmaking allowed the Pirates to rebound for the win.

Luke Fischer had 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late. Jujuan Johnson added eight points, eight rebounds and six steals.

Angel Delgado led Seton Hall (11-3, 1-1) with 18 points and 12 rebounds for his 33rd career double-double.