Marquette stuns top ranked Villanova (AUDIO)

The Marquette Golden Eagles came from 17 points down in the second half to upset the number-one team in the AP Top 25 Poll, Villanova 74-72 in men’s college basketball action at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles closed the game with a 19-4 run to pull out the win. Katin Reinhardt scored 18 of his 19 points in the second half, including a pair of game winning free throws with 11.2 seconds left.

Villanova’s Jalen Brunson drove to the basket for a final chance but his layup was off the mark and the Marquette fans stormed the court to celebrate the upset victory.

The Golden Eagles shot 69.6% from the field after trailing by 15 points at halftime.

Villanova struggled from distance against Marquette’s 1-3-1 zone defense. The Wildcats made just 6 of 34 (17.6%) from three-point range. Wildcats senior Kris Jenkins went 0 for 7 from the field, including 0 for 6 from distance.

AUDIO: Katin Reinhardt on beating number-one :13

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski says defense was the key :13

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski says fans played a big role :20

AUDIO: Duane Wilson on the fans storming the court :17