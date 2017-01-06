Menasha teen pulls pellet gun during fight

Appleton police say a Menasha high school student is lucky that he wasn’t shot, after pulling a realistic-looking pellet gun during a fight across the street from Appleton West High School.

Officer Dave Lund said two groups of students were involved in a fight at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The 16-year-old Menasha student allegedly pulled out a taser, and then went to a car to get the pellet gun. Lund said the teen was yelling at people to get away from his friend, and threatening others.

Lund said the Menasha teen and his friends ran to a car while the crowd scattered, and they drove away as a school resources officer arrived. Lund said if the student had still been at the scene, the officer may have been forced to shoot him.

Police are recommending juvenile charges against four of the teens. Four others are getting disorderly conduct tickets.

WHBY