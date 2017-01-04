Milwaukee police officer charged with drunk driving

A Milwaukee police officer faces departmental discipline and possible criminal charges, after he was arrested early New Year’s morning for driving drunk.

Officer Michael Boden reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test and held his badge out of the window when he was pulled over by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies. Boden also had a gun in a bag in the back seat of his car.

In addition to the OWI charge, Boden could be charged with possessing a weapon while intoxicated and endangering safety. The 52-year-old Boden has been with the department since 2002. If convicted he faces up to 9 months in jail.