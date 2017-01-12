Nelson may have to wait a week (AUDIO)

The Green Bay Packers are still sticking to their original statement, saying Jordy Nelson won’t do anything until Saturday. If he can practice then, he has a chance to play at Dallas on Sunday.

Nelson suffered broken ribs during the Packers wildcard win over the New York Giants at Lambeau Field last Sunday.

But Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it sound as if the Packers would need to beat the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoffs on Sunday, just to give Nelson a chance to get back to the field the following week.

“It’s tough,” Rodgers said. “We’ve played a lot of football together. You realize how important these opportunities are, how they don’t come around every single year. We feel great about our team. Obviously, we feel better with 87 in the lineup. He’s staying positive and he’s hopeful. We’re going to try to get this one and hopefully get him back.”

Nelson led the Packers this season with 97 catches, 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns.

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers on the possibility of not having Jordy Nelson this week :20

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers says they didn’t have Nelson last year, what’s different if he can’t play this week :22