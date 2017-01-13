Nelson ruled out of Sunday’s divisional playoff game

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson has been ruled out of Sunday’s divisional playoff game in Dallas against the Cowboys. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that team doctors would not clear Nelson to practice on Saturday.

Nelson suffered rib injuries after taking a helmet shot to the ribs from Giants safety Leon Hall in the Packers 38-13 wildcard playoff win last Sunday.

Asked if Nelson could play in the NFC Championship Game if the Packers were to win this weekend, McCarthy said they’ll further evaluate him on Monday.

Geronimo Allison likely will move into the Packers’ three-receiver set along with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. Allison filled in for an injured Randall Cobb during the final two games of the regular season. He caught eight passes for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Nelson led the Packers this season with 97 receptions, 1,257 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.