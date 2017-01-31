Packers announce details for spring tailgate tour

The Green Bay Packers today announced plans for the 12th annual ‘Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour,’ set for April 4-8.

The tour will make stops in Medford (April 4), Ashland (April 5), Houghton, Michigan (April 6), Rhinelander (April 7) and Iron Mountain, Michigan (April 8), with tailgate parties held in each city to support a local non-profit organization.

Celebrities on tour include Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, players Brett Hundley, Aaron Ripkowski and Jake Ryan, and Packers alumni Robert Ferguson, Ahman Green and Ryan Longwell.

Fans interested in ‘Tailgate Tour’ details are encouraged to visit www.packers.com as tour information will be updated as the dates near.