Packers run the table, win NFC North (AUDIO)

It was six-plus weeks ago that Aaron Rodgers told reporters around his locker that he thought the Green Bay Packers could run the table and win their final six games.

Sunday night, that forecast became reality as the Packers knocked off the Detroit Lions 31-24 at Ford Field, winning six straight games and winning the NFC North Division title.

The Packers made the playoffs for the eighth straight season and will host the New York Giants on Sunday (3:40 p.m.) in a NFC Wildcard playoff game at Lambeau Field. It was the Packers’ fifth division title in the last six years. The Lions, who haven’t won a division crown since 1993, made the playoffs as a wildcard team. They will take a three-game losing streak to Seattle to face the Seahawks on Saturday night.

The Packers captured their 100th game in the 175th meeting with the Lions. The Packers have played for the NFC North title over the last four years. They’ve won three of those four games.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 126.0. Rodgers tossed a pair of scoring strikes to Davante Adams, who caught six passes for 31 yards. His four touchdowns give him 40 for the season. He led the NFL in touchdown passes for the first time in his career.

Geronimo Allison, starting in place of the injured Davante Adams again this week, caught four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Fullback Aaron Ripkowski rushed nine times for 61 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown. Ty Montgomery rushed for 44 yards on eight carries.

The Packers didn’t suffer any turnovers, but they were penalized 10 times for 75 yards.

The Packers also won despite several injuries. Damarious Randall left with knee injury, Makinton Dorleant was carted off with a knee injury. Quinten Rollins was taken off on a back board with a neck injury and was taken to the hospital for tests. Joe Thomas (back) and Jason Spriggs (shoulder) also left the game with injuries.

Defensive coordinator Dom Capers was forced to move Micah Hyde to outside corner and Morgan Burnett was moved from safety to nickel corner. Hyde had a game-clinching interception in the final minutes for the win.

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers on his statement to reporters that the Packers could run the table six weeks ago :19

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers said the change had to start on offense :19

AUDIO: Micah Hyde on having to play some corner :12

AUDIO: Mike McCarthy says they always believed :21