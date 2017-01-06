Pilot injured in Brookfield plane crash dies

A 41-year-old man Virginia man has died, after his home built experimental plane crashed while taking off from a suburban Milwaukee airport.

The man died the night after the Wednesday crash at a Brookfield Airport, while his 37-year-old wife remained in critical condition Thursday. The couples’ six-month-old son, who was on the plane as well, was in good condition at a Milwaukee-area hospital.

A preliminary FAA report says plane ran into strong crosswinds, as it veered off a runway and hit a parked SUV, breaking the wings off of the plane.

The names of the victims have not been released.