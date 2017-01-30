Protest at Ryan’s Janesville office

Congressman Paul Ryan’s downtown Janesville office is becoming a popular spot for protests. Two weeks ago it was medical school students protesting plans to defund Planned Parenthood.

Monday morning it was a small group protesting the Speaker’s support of President Donald Trump’s ban a immigration from a select group of predominantly Muslim countries.

Members of the group said the ban is wrong, and it’s only being used to make us afraid. Ryan has expressed support for the policy, which the President has claimed is not about religion, but security.

WCLO