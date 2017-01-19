Report: state revenues higher, spending lower than projected

The state government is taking in more money than expected, while spending less.

Wisconsin’s non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau says tax collections will be $455 million higher than projected through the next budget period in mid- 2019. The state also expects to have a surplus of $427 million dollars when the current budget expires on June 30th – $322 million more than what Governor Scott Walker’s administration projected last November.

Governor Scott Walker said the updated numbers show Wisconsin’s economy is in the best shape it’s been for 15 years. “These growing revenue numbers are a sign that what we’re doing in Wisconsin is working,” Walker said in a statement.

Walker said that, while the numbers are good news, his priorities will remain focused on increasing funding for public education, continuing to provide tax relief, and to reward work.