Ron Johnson: Trump ‘political equivalent of a disruptive technology’

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says he’s “excited” about working with the incoming Donald Trump administration. In a radio interview, the Wisconsin Republican calls the president-elect “someone who’s used to accomplishing things” and that “America voted for real change.”

AUDIO: Senator Ron Johnson :22

“I for quite some time have been referring to Donald Trump as the political equivalent of a disruptive technology,” Johnson told WRDN. “Not exactly sure what’s we’re going to get, but it will be change.”

Johnson said has an eye on several issues, as chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, including the security of the nation’s electrical grid where he says the Russians likely have malware. “But we probably have it in their’s as well,” Johnson said. “This is kind of like mutually assured destruction, potentially.”

Johnson called retired Marine Corps General John Kelly a “phenomenal” pick to head the Department of Homeland Security.