St. Norbert’s NCAA record win streak is over

NCAA scoring leader Ty Sabin poured in 33 points on Wednesday night, leading the Ripon Red Hawks to a 81-55 throttling of 7th-ranked St. Norbert College in Ripon.

The Green Knights saw their NCAA Division III record for longest winning streak against conference opponents snapped at 72. It also dropped St. Norbert College (11-3, 8-1 MWC) into a first place tie with Ripon (12-2, 8-1 MWC) atop the Midwest Conference standings.

Ben Bobinski had 14 points to lead the Green Knights in defeat.

The Green Knights struggled offensively on the road, hitting just 35% from the field, while the Red Hawks were red hot, hitting 55% from the field.

Ripon also converted on 8 of 19 three-pointers (42%), while the Green Knights made just 3 of 22 from distance (13%). Ripon also had the rebound advantage 39-29.

The two teams will meet again, on January 31st, at the Kress Center in Green Bay.