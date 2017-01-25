Standoff in Fond du Lac ends peacefully

Text messaging played a role in keeping Fond du Lac Police informed during a standoff at an apartment complex Wednesday morning, where a 25-year-old man is accused of holding a woman and her four children in an apartment.

Assistant Police Chief Steve Thiry says they were called to the home just before 2 a.m. after a woman sent text messages about a domestic abuse incident that involved the threat of a gun. Over the next five hours, Thiry says they were able to have some contact with the woman through text messages.

A SWAT team eventually forces its way in to the apartment, where the man was arrested without further incident. The victims were not injured. Thiry says there is a high potential for danger for officers and the public when they have to go in like that, but he says the circumstances surrounding the threat made it the right tactic.

Thiry says no weapons were found during an initial check of the apartment. An investigation is ongoing.

Contributed by KFIZ