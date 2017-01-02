Superior police identify shooting victims

One man was killed and and a second wounded, as the result of a shooting in Superior on Sunday morning. The Superior Police Department said 21-year-old Kyle Androsky was killed when he was shot behind the Third Base Bar on Tower Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

A second victim, 27-year-old David Androsky, was shot in the chest and taken to a Duluth hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Monday.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and that this was not a random event.he Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Superior Drug/Gang and Violent Crime Task Force are investigating alongside the Superior Police.