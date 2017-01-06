Threats to judge result in additional prison time

A Stevens Point man convicted of arson will face additional prison time after pleading no contest to threatening to kill the judge who sentenced him.

In a plea deal, 42-year-old Roy Strait entered a no contest plea Friday to one count of threatening a judge. A second count was dismissed according to on-line court records. He’ll be sentenced March 10.

Strait was convicted of arson in 2014. He set a fire in March of that year that forced two people to be rescued and destroyed a home remodeled into four apartments. Strait turned himself in to police and allegedly told officers he wished to return to prison.

Besides the prison term, Circuit Judge Thomas Flugaur ordered Strait to serve 10 years of supervised release, and his punishment included complying with mental health treatment, court records said.

WSAU