UW-Madison student missing in Lake Erie plane crash

A University of Wisconsin-Madison student is one of six people missing and feared dead, after a plane crash over Lake Erie in Ohio.

The UW-Madison says 19-year-old Megan Casey of Powell, Ohio was on board the twin-engine plane with her father Brian and four neighbors from the Columbus area. They were on their way home from a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game on December 29, when the plane disappeared within a minute of takeoff.

The plane is believed to be in the lake, but volunteers have not found any wreckage. So far, the only sign of the plane is luggage that washed up on shore.