Walker promises dramatic help for rural schools

Governor Scott Walker says his upcoming budget plan will “dramatically” help rural schools in the state.

During a speech to the Wisconsin Credit Union League on Wednesday, Walker said part of his focus on workforce development is to make sure schools have the tools they need to educate students.

“We’re going to help all schools in our budget, but in particular we’re going to highlight specifically what we’re going to do to dramatically help rural schools in the state of Wisconsin so that every student in every community in every zip code in this state can have access to a great education,” Walker said.

Walker said there are unique needs facing schools, such as transportation and technology costs, along with declining enrollment.

The governor is expected to offer more details of the plan during a statewide tour on Thursday, with stops planned in Crawford, Calumet, Forest, and Chippewa Counties.

Walker will release his full budget proposal on February 8.