Walker set to deliver State of the State address

Governor Scott Walker will deliver his sixth State of the State address later this afternoon at the Capitol.

The governor will address a Republican majority that’s the largest it’s been in decades, and will look to Washington as he calls on the federal government to return more power to the states. In recent public appearances, Walker has also said that workforce development is likely to be a big part of his agenda in the coming year.

“There should not be a person wanting for a job in this state,” Walker told a crowd last week at an event hosted by the Wisconsin Bankers Association. “Everyone who wants a job should be able to find a job.”

Walker will appear before a joint session of the Legislature at three this afternoon. The State of the State is traditionally delivered during the evening hours, but the governor moved up the time out of respect for President Barack Obama, who will deliver a farewell speech to the nation later tonight.