Watt leaving early for NFL Draft

Wisconsin Badger outside linebacker T.J. Watt announced today that he is leaving early for the NFL draft.

The redshirt junior from Pewaukee recorded 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in his first year as a full-time starter.

Watt is the youngest brother of Houston Texans standout J.J. Watt. He was named a first-team All-Big Ten performer and then a first team All-American by Sports Illustrated and second team choice by the Associated Press.

Watt’s announcement came just one day after the Badgers (11-3) closed the season with a 24-16 Cotton Bowl victory over Western Michigan on Monday.