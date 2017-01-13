Wilcox a finalist for head coaching job at California

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox is reportedly in contract negotiations with California to become the Golden Bears next head football coach.

Head coach Sonny Dykes was fired Sunday and Wilcox is a finalist for the position, along with Cal interim coach Jake Spavital.

Wilcox is a former assistant at Cal, coaching linebackers from 2003-’05. He first interviewed for the position this week.

The 40-year-old Wilcox just finished his first season as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator, leading the Badgers to a fourth place national ranking in points allowed and a seventh place finish overall.

If Wilcox gets the job at Cal, it would leave Wisconsin looking for a third defensive coordinator in the last three years.

Wilcox is scheduled to be paid $950,000 by UW in 2017. He would receive $100,000 more if he is still on the staff in January.