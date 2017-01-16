Wisconsin Democrats propose medical marijuana referendum

State Senate Democrats are proposing action on medical marijuana in Wisconsin. A bill to allow use of medical marijuana, as well as a non-binding statewide referendum. Both from Senators Lena Taylor of Milwaukee and Jon Erpenbach of Middleton.

Erpenbach said he’s hopeful that at least the referendum would stand a chance of being considered in the Republican-controlled legislature. Erpenbach said a vote in favor of the referendum wouldn’t necessarily signal that a lawmaker supports medical marijuana. “The referendum just gives people around the state a chance to weigh in on the issue.”

Previous efforts to legalize medical marijuana have failed to advance in Madison. Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia have some form of legal medical marijuana.