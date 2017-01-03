Wisconsin legislators to be sworn in

The legislative session officially kicks off Tuesday in Madison. Legislators will take the oath of office at the Capitol.

Republicans have held complete control of state government since Governor Scott Walker took office in 2011, and they enter this session with a 64-35 margin in the Assembly, their largest since 1957, and a 20-13 margin in the Senate, their biggest since 1971.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald will again lead the GOP in their respective chambers.