Preliminary data for December shows Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has fell to four percent – the lowest it’s been in nearly 16 years.

The rate fell a tenth of a point from November, according the figures released by the state Department of Workforce Development. Wisconsin remains well-below the national unemployment rate, which rose to 4.7 percent in December.

The DWD report shows 125,000 Wisconsinites were unemployed last month, the fewest since February 2001.