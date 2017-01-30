Wolf staying put in Green Bay

Even after getting another raise in Green Bay, Packers personnel man Eliot Wolf drew further interest from the Indianapolis Colts for their general manager’s vacancy.

But Wolf’s pursuit of a general manager position in the NFL fell short for the second time. The Colts named Kansas City’s Chris Ballard their new general manager on Sunday.

Ballard replaces Ryan Grigson, who was fired Jan. 21 after five seasons with the organization.

Ballard joined Kansas City as director of player personnel in 2013 and was later promoted to director of football operations. The Chiefs won as least nine games in each of the last four seasons and were the number-two seed in the AFC playoffs this season.

Besides Ballard and Wolf, the Colts also considered Jimmy Raye (Indianapolis), Scott Fitterer (Seattle), Trent Kirchner (Seattle) and George Paton (Minnesota).