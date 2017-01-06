Women’s College Basketball: Phoenix & Panthers both win

Green Bay wins fourth straight

The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team won their fourth straight game, rolling to a convincing 75-36 win over Valparaiso in Horizon League play on Thursday night.

After trailing 5-4, Green Bay (12-2, 3-0 HL) went on a 12-1 run to close the quarter and take command of the game. The Phoenix led 40-15 at the half, holding the Crusaders (5-9, 0-3) to 4-of-19 from the floor.

Mehryn Kraker finished with 22 points on 9-of-13 from the field. 18 of the 22 came in the first half. Madison Wolf scored a career-high 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Panthers beat Flames

The Milwaukee Panthers used a 14-3 run in the second quarter and went on to beat the UIC Flames 88-65 on Thursday night at the UIC Pavilion.

Senior guard Sierra Ford-Washington led UWM (10-4, 2-1 HL) with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor. Junior forward Steph Kostowicz added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers.