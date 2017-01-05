Women’s College Basketball roundup

Wisconsin falls

The Wisconsin Badgers fell to Rutgers in Big Ten women’s basketball action, 68-52 in Piscataway, New Jersey on Wednesday night.

No Badger player reached double figures as Malayna Johnson led the way with eight points.

The Scarlet Knights (5-11, 2-1) held Wisconsin (5-10, 0-2) to 37% shooting. The Badgers also made just 50% of their free throws on the night.

Marquette knocks off Providence

Erika Davenport scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 79-74 win over Providence in Big East action at the Al McGuire Center on Wednesday night.

Allazia Blockton had 18 points to lead the Golden Eagles (12-3, 3-1). Natisha Heideman added 14 points as Marquette outscored Providence 25-10 in the second quarter.

Providence (9-6, 1-3) got 24 points from Sarah Beal in the loss.