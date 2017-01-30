Women’s College Basketball Roundup

The Wisconsin Badgers remained winless in Big Ten play, falling to Indiana 78-54 on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (5-16, 0-8 Big Ten) were tied five times with Indiana in the third quarter, but the Hoosiers used a 21-3 run in the fourth quarter to break the game open.

The Badgers had a season-high 27 fouls and Indiana converted 23 of 31 free throws.

Wisconsin held Indiana to 17.6% three-point shooting (3-17). The Hoosiers had entered the game ranking second in the Big Ten in three-point shooting accuracy.

Marquette falls short at Creighton

Allazia Blockton scored 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Marquette Golden Eagles (16-6, 7-4 Big East) fell to Creighton, 80-77 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Three other Golden Eagles scored in double figures. Danielle King added 14 points and Natisha Hiedeman and Amani Wilborn added 10 points apiece.

Creighton (15-6, 9-2) outscored Marquette 24-13 in the final 10 minutes.