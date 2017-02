The Wisconsin women’s basketball team fell to number-22 Michigan 75-66 on Sunday in Ann Arbor.

Katelynn Flaherty hit 6 three-pointers and scored 35 points to lead the Wolverines (21-5, 10-2 Big Ten). She moved past 500 points for the season, becoming the 11th player in program history to do so.

Avyanna Young led Wisconsin (6-19, 1-11) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. She finished 11 for 15 from the field in the loss.