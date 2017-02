The Wisconsin women’s basketball team was no match for second-ranked Maryland on Wednesday night. The Terrapins cruised to a 89-40 win over the Badgers in College Park, Maryland.

Maryland (26-1, 14-0 Big Ten) won for the 14th straight game. The Terrapins jumped out to a 16-0 lead and went up 43-14 at halftime.

Courtney Fredrickson was the only Wisconsin (6-10, 1-12) player in double figures, scoring 14 points.

Wisconsin has now lost seven Big Ten games by at least 20 points.