Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Badgers / Badger women remain winless in Big Ten play

Badger women remain winless in Big Ten play

By

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team remains winless in the Big Ten this season.  The Badgers fell on the road 63-43 last night to the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois.

The Wildcats moved to 17-5 on the season, improving to 6-3 in the Big Ten Conference.  They held the Badgers (5-17, 0-9 Big Ten) to 32% shooting from the field, holding Wisconsin scoreless for more than eight minutes over a stretch in the second and third quarters.

The Badgers made just five of its 23 shots in the first 20 minutes.

Cayla McMorris scored 11 points to lead the Badgers.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page