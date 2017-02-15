Badger women sweep WCHA weekly honors

After leading the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team to the WCHA regular season title on Sunday be taking five of six points against No. 2 Minnesota-Duluth, a trio of Badgers received weekly awards from the WCHA on Tuesday.

Junior Baylee Wellhausen was named the WCHA Offensive Player of the Week, senior Ann-Renee Desbiens was named the WCHA Defensive Player of the Week and freshman Abby Roque was named the WCHA Rookie of the Week for the second-straight week.

Wellhausen recorded her first career hat trick in Wisconsin’s 8-0 win over UMD in the series finale on Sunday. She became the fourth Badger to register a hat trick in a game this year.

Desbiens held to Bulldogs to one goal on the weekend and registered her 50th career shutout on Sunday. On the season, Desbiens leads the NCAA in wins (23), shutouts (12), save percentage (.957) and goals-against average (0.76).

The reigning WCHA Rookie of the Week, Roque had another great weekend, tallying four points, which not only led all WCHA rookies but was tied for the league-best mark among all skater.s

The top-ranked Badgers wrap up the WCHA regular season this weekend at number-four Minnesota with 3pm faceoffs on both Saturday and Sunday in Minneapolis.