Badger women, winless in the Big Ten no more

The Wisconsin Badger women’s basketball team finally secured their first Big Ten win.

Courtney Frederickson scored 15 points, one of five Badgers to score in double figures, knocking off the Nebraska Cornhuskers 82-56, on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

Avyanna Young and Cayla McMorris added 13 points, Suzanne Gilreath hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points and Marsha Howard added 10 points.

The Badgers (6-18, 1-10 Big Ten) jumped out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter and were never threatened by the Cornhuskers (5-19, 1-11).

Wisconsin hit 50% from the field and made 8 of 17 three-pointers.

Nebraska was led by Hannah Whitish, a freshman from Barneveld, Wisconsin. She scored 13 points.