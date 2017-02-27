Badger women’s hockey ready for WCHA Final Face-Off (AUDIO)

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team is headed back to the WCHA’s Final Faceoff after a two-game sweep of Minnesota State in the opening round of the league playoffs at LaBahn Arena.

Senior Sarah Nurse’s third career hat trick helped the Badgers knock off the Mavericks 6-0 in the series finale on Saturday.

Nurse, Emily Clark and Annie Pankowski combined for 13 points in the finale for the Badgers (29-2-4) on Saturday to complete the sweep of Minnesota State (7-26-4). As the top seed, the Badgers will face North Dakota on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Senior Ann-Renee Desbiens made 16 saves to improve to 25-1-4 in net for Wisconsin this year, earning her 15th shutout along the way. She leads the NCAA in wins (25), save percentage (.963), goals-against average (0.69) and shutouts (15).

AUDIO: Coach Mark Johnson on Nurse, Clark and Pankowski’s big game :16

AUDIO: Annie Pankowski on Wisconsin’s power play improvement (50% Saturday) :16