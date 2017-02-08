Badgers open 2-game lead atop Big Ten standings

The 5/7 ranked Wisconsin Badgers opened a two-game lead atop the Big Ten Conference race despite not even playing.

The Badgers will travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers Thursday night and will take the court up two games on both Maryland and Purdue.

Maryland was upset by Penn State 70-64 as the Terrapins dropped their second straight.

The Badgers are also up three games on Northwestern after the Wildcats fell to Illinois 68-61 in Evanston.

Michigan also knocked off Michigan State 86-57 on Tuesday night.