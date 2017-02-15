Baldwin among Senators calling for Flynn investigation

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin is among a group of senators calling for an investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Citing possible illegal communications between Flynn and representatives of the Russian government, and efforts by Flynn and other White House officials to conceal wrongdoing, the Democrats want Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a special counsel.

“An independent investigation is now necessary to determine what Gen. Flynn did, who knew about it, and when,” the Senators said in a letter to Sessions. “To maintain the confidence, credibility and impartiality of the Department of Justice, we urge you to immediately appoint an independent special counsel to investigate collusion with the Russian government by Gen. Flynn and other Trump campaign, transition and administrative officials.”

The group of 10 lawmakers is led by Senator Lloyd Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Flynn resigned from the security advisor’s position Monday, following reports that he had conversations with a Russian ambassador prior to President Donald Trump taking office. Flynn had to resign because federal law prohibits private citizens from engaging in diplomatic negotiations with a foreign power.