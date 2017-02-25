Birkebeiner race cancelled due to warm weather

Warm temperatures and rain forced the cancellation of the American Birkebeiner, the world’s largest cross-country ski race. The race was scheduled for Saturday and called off one day earlier.

It’s just the second time that the 50 kilometer race has had to be cancelled in the 44-year history of the event.

Race officials determined too much of the ski course was unsafe for a timed race.

Some area’s did receive snow on Thursday night, but it was too little and certainly much too late to pull off the race.

Roughly 11,000 skiers and up to 40,000 spectators were expected. In 2016, the race attracted skiers from 22 countries and 46 states.