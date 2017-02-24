‘Birkie’ cross-county ski race is cancelled

For only the second time in its 44-year history, the Cable-to-Hayward American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race has been canceled.
“After days of unseasonable weather, rain and a predicted snowstorm front missing the Hayward and Cable areas, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2017 American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon cross-country ski races,” said a news release from the race organizers.
An event dubbed BirkieStock 2017 will take place on Saturday at the start area in Cable. Organizers are creating a 5-kilometer loop for skiers to enjoy, but there will be no official ski event.
A winter storm watch by the National Weather Service in Duluth had race organizers hopeful on Thursday, but heavy snow ended up tracking well to the south of the area. Race officials made the decision following a final check of the Birkie trail on Friday morning.