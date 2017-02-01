Bomb threat closes Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay

The FBI is helping authorities in Whitefish Bay investigate a bomb threat closed a Jewish Community Center on Tuesday.

The threat also forced school to be canceled for hundreds of students at the adjoining Milwaukee Jewish Day School. Center president Mark Shapiro says the bomb threat was not credible — but the building was evacuated as a precaution. No bomb was found.

Both the center and the school reopened on Wednesday morning.

The threat was one of 17 made at Jewish centers around the country Tuesday.