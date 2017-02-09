BTN to televise women’s Frozen Four

The NCAA and Big Ten Network announced today they have reached a four year agreement to broadcast the Women’s Frozen Four on BTN.

In 2017, BTN will air the championship game live, and then in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the semifinals and the championship game of the Women’s Frozen Four will be aired live. The 2017 semifinals will be streamed on NCAA.com.

The 2017 Women’s Frozen Four will be played March 17 and 19 at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri, while the 2018 event will be March 16 and 18 at Ridder Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota. The host sites for 2019 and 2020 will be announced on April 18.