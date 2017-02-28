Bucks fall in Cleveland, crossing fingers with Beasley

The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cavaliers in Cleveland, 102-95 on Monday night and they’re hoping they didn’t lose Michael Beasley for the rest of the season.

Beasley left the game in the second quarter after his left knee gave way while trying to defend Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

Beasley was helped off the floor by teammates and carried to the locker room. He left afterwards on crutches.

The Bucks are calling it a knee sprain for now and Beasley will undergo further tests on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Lebron James returned to the starting lineup for the Cavaliers after missing last Saturday’s home loss to the Chicago Bulls after suffering a case of strep throat. James finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Kyrie Irving led the way with 25 for Cleveland.

The Bucks led by as many as seven points in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers rallied to take a four point lead (77-73) entering the fourth quarter and never trailed again.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo struggling offensively (4 of 13 FG), the Bucks got 20 points from rookie Malcolm Brogdon. Greg Monroe added 13 points and John Henson came off the bench to add 10 points and five rebounds.

The Bucks fell to 26-32 on the season and are now 1-2 since returning from the all-star break.

The Bucks are off Tuesday and return to action at home on Wednesday when they host the Denver Nuggets at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.