Bucks head into break with 3-game win streak

The Milwaukee Bucks head into the NBA’s All-Star break with a three-game winning streak. They knocked off the Brooklyn Nets 129-125 at the Barclays Center in New York on Wednesday night.

Bucks (25-30) all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead the way. Greg Monroe added 25 points and eight rebounds and Khris Middleton had 20 points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes, including some clutch free throws down the stretch.

Brook Lopez poured in 36 points and blocked eight shots but couldn’t prevent the Nets from losing for the 14th straight game, including a franchise-record 16th straight time at home.

The win was also the eighth straight for the Bucks against Brooklyn. Michael Beasley added 14 points and Tony Snell had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.