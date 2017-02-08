Bucks new D-League team will play in Oshkosh

The Milwaukee Bucks have picked Oshkosh as the location for their new NBA Development League franchise, which will start play in the 2017-’18 season.

The Bucks have scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference in Oshkosh this afternoon (Wednesday).

Oshkosh officials confirmed a 3,500-seat arena will be built with construction set to start next month and be ready in time for next season.

The Bucks will become the 20th NBA team to own and operate a D-League affiliate.

The Bucks also considered bids from Racine and Sheboygan.