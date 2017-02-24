Bucks send Hibbert to Denver

Roy Hibbert hadn’t played a single minute since coming to the Milwaukee Bucks in a February 2nd trade with Charlotte.

The Bucks sent Hibbert to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a heavily protected 2019 second round draft pick.

Hibbert wasn’t going to get an opportunity in Milwaukee. The Bucks have already made the decision to give those minutes and more to 7’1 rookie center Thon Maker, as well as top backup Greg Monroe.

The Bucks still have Spencer Hawes in the deal that sent center Miles Plumlee to Charlotte. Hawes was averaging 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 35 games with the Hornets.

The Bucks return to action on Friday night when they host the Utah Jazz at the Bradley Center. They start the day one game behind Detroit for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.