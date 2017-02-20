Catholic Memorial’s Goetz commits to the Badgers

Waukesha Catholic Memorial Inside Linebacker C.J. Goetz has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers 2018 football recruiting class.

The 6’3, 225 pound Goetz was a first-team all-state pick last season when he helped the Crusaders won the WIAA Division 3 State Championship.

Goetz had scholarship offers from New Mexico, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois and North Dakota State.

Wisconsin has three other commitments for the 2018 class, including defensive back Reggie Pearson of River Rouge, Michigan, quarterback Ben Bryant from La Grange, Illinois and safety Trent Ingalls of Menasha.