Crash kills three Monroe teens

The Monroe community is grieving, following a tragic crash that left three teenagers dead.

The driver of the car, 16-year-old Gage Noble, and 15 year-old passengers Joseph Wyss and Anya Teasdale were all killed Friday afternoon. Authorities say their car ran a stop sign, and struck a pickup truck on the edge of town. They were on an approved off-campus break during the school day.

The driver of the other vehicle remains hospitalized in serious condition.

A candlelight vigil was held for the victims Saturday night. The three were also honored at the Monroe High School’s hockey game. Mourners continue to leave flowers at the crash site.


