Dane County could keep Mustard Museum open

A new agreement could keep the doors open at the National Mustard Museum in business in Middleton. The current owner, Barry Levenson, wants to retire, but can’t catch up on a loan from Dane County.

Thursday night, the county’s Community Development Block Grant Commission approved an agreement that calls for the county to forgive some of that loan. Cynda Solberg sits on the commission.

“He’s been struggling to make the payments on this loan for quite some time, and we realized that the county might get nothing out of the loan, and this was to get something out of it,” Solberg explained.

Under the deal, Levenson can sell the business to an employee for $40,000. That money would go to the county. The rest of the debt, around $124,000, would be forgiven.

WIBA