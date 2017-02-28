DCI investigating fatal shooting by Lincoln County deputy

State investigators are reviewing a fatal officer-involved shooting in northern Wisconsin. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Monday evening, when a deputy responded to a vehicle in the ditch along a county road in the Town of Corning.

Shortly after arrival, the driver fired at the deputy, who returned fire. Forty year-old Shawn Igers of Wausau was struck and killed.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave and is not being identified at this time. Igers body has been sent to Madison for autopsy. The Division of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead in the case.