Drugged driver pleads guilty in cyclist death

A man charged with striking and killing a bicyclist near the Dane County Village of Oregon while on drugs last summer is pleading guilty to two felony charges.

Kevin Meister entered pleas in the death of Shelton Berel, and to other felonies in Dane County Court on Tuesday.

In exchange for entering the two guilty pleas, two homicide-related charges against Meister were dropped. Meister hit and killed Berel, after witnesses saw Meister’s truck weaving on the road right before the collision.

Meister also entered guilty pleas to theft charges in a separate case.

WIBA