Evers, Holtz advance out of state superintendent primary

Superintendent Tony Evers, Dr. Lowell Holtz

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers will face Dr. Lowell Holtz in April.

Evers, the two-term incumbent, received the most votes by far in Tuesday’s primary, with Holtz – a former school superintendent – finishing a distant second. Former Dodgeville schools administrator John Humphries finished third and was eliminated.

In a statement, Evers said the real winners following the primary are the state’s 860,000 public school students. “I believe in Wisconsin’s public schools, and I believe that I’m the only candidate who voters can trust to put kids first each and every single day,” Evers said.

Holtz said in a statement that he’s humbled by the support of voters. “I look forward to the campaign ahead, and anticipate a spirited and meaningful debate as I present an alternative vision for the future of Wisconsin’s students,” he said.

The spring election will take place on April 4th.


